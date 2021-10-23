IG Gold (IGG) Trading 150.5% Higher Over Last Week

IG Gold (CURRENCY:IGG) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One IG Gold coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. IG Gold has a total market capitalization of $12.37 million and $517,280.00 worth of IG Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, IG Gold has traded up 150.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.57 or 0.00071054 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00050012 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 18.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002645 BTC.

About IG Gold

IG Gold is a coin. IG Gold’s total supply is 48,132,126,676 coins and its circulating supply is 8,856,541,707 coins. The Reddit community for IG Gold is /r/IntergalacticGaming . IG Gold’s official Twitter account is @IG_Galaxy and its Facebook page is accessible here . IG Gold’s official website is www.iggalaxy.com . The official message board for IG Gold is medium.com/@IGGalaxy

According to CryptoCompare, “IGG is the native token within the IGGalaxy which will power the IG esports ecosystem. The TRC20 token will fundamentally disrupt the way stakeholders within the esports landscape interact and exchange value. Coupled with smart contracts, IGG will have real-world utility for gamers, teams, brands and the wider public. “

Buying and Selling IG Gold

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IG Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IG Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IG Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

