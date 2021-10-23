IGas Energy (LON:IGAS) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $18.53

IGas Energy plc (LON:IGAS) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.53 ($0.24) and traded as low as GBX 15.34 ($0.20). IGas Energy shares last traded at GBX 15.35 ($0.20), with a volume of 533,224 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 18.53. The stock has a market cap of £19.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.36, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other news, insider Stephen Bowler bought 2,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £456.62 ($596.58).

IGas Energy plc operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company Britain. The company holds interests in the 55 licenses at onshore locations in the Weald Basin in the southern England; the Gainsborough Trough in the East Midlands; the Bowland Basin in the North West of England; and the Inner Moray Firth in Scotland.

