Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Illumina in a note issued to investors on Monday, October 18th. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the life sciences company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. SVB Leerink currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $420.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Illumina’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.59 EPS.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The life sciences company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.51. Illumina had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 18.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ILMN. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Illumina in a research report on Sunday, August 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Illumina from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Illumina from $515.00 to $555.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Illumina from $355.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Illumina currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $422.92.

ILMN opened at $409.15 on Thursday. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $288.01 and a fifty-two week high of $555.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 5.64 and a current ratio of 6.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $448.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $440.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.38, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.91.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the second quarter worth $1,086,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Illumina by 552.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,438 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management boosted its holdings in Illumina by 6.9% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 4,892 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $2,315,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd acquired a new position in Illumina in the second quarter worth $12,942,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its holdings in shares of Illumina by 7.2% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 741 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Alexander Aravanis sold 2,926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.21, for a total transaction of $1,197,348.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,180 shares of company stock worth $3,519,809 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina segment, which serves customers in the research, clinical and applied markets, and enable the adoption of a variety of genomic solutions.

Further Reading: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.