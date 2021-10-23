ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.44

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 8.44 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 6.65 ($0.09). ImmuPharma shares last traded at GBX 6.90 ($0.09), with a volume of 886,701 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The company has a market cap of £17.27 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.73 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 8.44.

In other ImmuPharma news, insider Sanjeev Pandya acquired 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10) per share, for a total transaction of £10,000 ($13,065.06).

ImmuPharma plc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. Its peptide-based therapeutics are used in the therapy areas of autoimmunity, metabolism, anti-infectives, and cancer. The company's lead product candidate is the Lupuzor, an autophagy immunomodulator, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of lupus, an autoimmune chronic inflammatory disease.

