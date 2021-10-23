Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $3.18

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc. (NYSE:ICD)’s stock price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.18 and traded as high as $4.98. Independence Contract Drilling shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 299,097 shares changing hands.

The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.10 million, a PE ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 6.96.

Independence Contract Drilling (NYSE:ICD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($2.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.50) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $19.82 million for the quarter. Independence Contract Drilling had a negative net margin of 151.47% and a negative return on equity of 25.38%.

In related news, major shareholder William Monroe purchased 50,000 shares of Independence Contract Drilling stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.56 per share, with a total value of $228,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 474,377 shares of company stock valued at $1,564,169 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 201,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 5,514 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Independence Contract Drilling by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 32,252 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 6,994 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independence Contract Drilling by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 2nd quarter valued at about $162,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Contract Drilling in the 1st quarter valued at about $235,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independence Contract Drilling Company Profile (NYSE:ICD)

Independence Contract Drilling, Inc engages in the provision of land-based contract drilling services for oil and natural gas producers. It develops and assembles the sharedriller series rig design. Its series are AC programmable and, energy efficient BiFuel. The company was founded by Philip A. Choyce and Byron A.

