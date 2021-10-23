Ink (INK) Market Cap Achieves $423,322.21

Ink (CURRENCY:INK) traded up 14.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 23rd. Ink has a total market capitalization of $423,322.21 and approximately $1,410.00 worth of Ink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ink has traded up 4.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Ink coin can currently be bought for about $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ink Profile

Ink was first traded on October 28th, 2017. Ink’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 463,910,527 coins. The Reddit community for Ink is /r/InkLabsFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ink’s official Twitter account is @inklabsfound and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ink’s official message board is medium.com/@inklabsfoundation . Ink’s official website is ink.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Ink is aims to provide Sovereign Consortium Blockchains to different use cases, to build a blockchain based infrastructure for the Creative Industry where various applications were possible and correlate to each other in one system. Based on public blockchain (Qtum), an Intellectual Property Assets Exchange is built as a trusted corridor for cash generation and token issuance, making it an integrated ecosystem. At the same time, the cross-chain protocol enables value and information to flow freely between public blockchain and consortium blockchains “

Ink Coin Trading

