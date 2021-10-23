Inland Homes (LON:INL) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $55.11

Inland Homes plc (LON:INL) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 55.11 ($0.72) and traded as low as GBX 46.10 ($0.60). Inland Homes shares last traded at GBX 46.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 407,809 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.29, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 49.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 55.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £106.88 million and a P/E ratio of 42.27.

Inland Homes Company Profile (LON:INL)

Inland Homes plc operates as a real estate development company in the United Kingdom. It develops brownfield projects. The company is also involved in the provision of finance; construction of domestic buildings; and letting or operating of real estate properties. It holds a land portfolio of 11,045 plots, as well as 1,302 partnership homes and 415 private homes under construction.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Inland Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inland Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.