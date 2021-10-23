Inscape (TSE:INQ) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $1.01

Inscape Co. (TSE:INQ)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$1.01 and traded as low as C$1.00. Inscape shares last traded at C$1.00, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of C$14.38 million and a PE ratio of -1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.01.

Inscape (TSE:INQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 9th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$7.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Inscape Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Office Furniture and Walls. The Office Furniture segment offers storage, benching, systems, and seating solutions, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.

