Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Shares Sold by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 29.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 333,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,575 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 1.22% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $64,463,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $45,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the first quarter worth $116,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 693.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $120,116.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INSP stock opened at $264.03 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.00 and a 52 week high of $265.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.87 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $228.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $206.82. The company has a current ratio of 10.25, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 26.93% and a negative return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.90 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INSP. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

