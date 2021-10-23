Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) Stock Position Reduced by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System decreased its stake in Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,766 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned 0.22% of Inspire Medical Systems worth $11,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,500,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,330,000 after purchasing an additional 24,333 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 293,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,696,000 after purchasing an additional 42,232 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 114,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 81,571 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 31,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,452,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 1,697.5% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 8,216 shares in the last quarter. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Inspire Medical Systems alerts:

Shares of INSP stock opened at $264.03 on Friday. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.00 and a 1 year high of $265.50. The stock has a market cap of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of -150.87 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s fifty day moving average is $228.97 and its 200-day moving average is $206.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 9.70 and a current ratio of 10.25.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.13. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative return on equity of 20.93% and a negative net margin of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $52.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.90 million. Equities research analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INSP. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Inspire Medical Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.63.

In other news, Director Georgia Melenikiotou sold 566 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total transaction of $120,116.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,116.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea. It offers inspire therapy, which consists of a remote control and implantable components that includes pressure sensing lead, a neurostimulator, and a stimulation lead.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP).

Receive News & Ratings for Inspire Medical Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspire Medical Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.