International Isotopes (OTCMKTS:INIS) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.11

International Isotopes Inc. (OTCMKTS:INIS) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as high as $0.11. International Isotopes shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 11,308 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $55.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.01 and a beta of -0.37.

International Isotopes Company Profile (OTCMKTS:INIS)

International Isotopes, Inc engages in the manufacture of nuclear medicine calibration and reference standards cobalt tele therapy sources, as well as radioisotopes and radiochemical for medical research and clinical devices. It operates through the following segments: Radiochemical Products, Cobalt Products, Nuclear Medicine Standards, Radiological Services.

