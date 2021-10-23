Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $20.74

Invesco Bond Fund (NYSE:VBF) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.74 and traded as high as $21.00. Invesco Bond Fund shares last traded at $20.99, with a volume of 12,375 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.36.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be issued a $0.056 dividend. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 13th.

In related news, Portfolio Manager Matthew Brill sold 3,913 shares of Invesco Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.08, for a total transaction of $82,486.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 20.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 8.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after acquiring an additional 9,172 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 29.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 202,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,207,000 after acquiring an additional 46,030 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 4.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in Invesco Bond Fund during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. raised its position in Invesco Bond Fund by 26.6% during the second quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 532,568 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,056,000 after acquiring an additional 111,883 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.32% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Bond Fund Company Profile (NYSE:VBF)

Invesco Bond Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

