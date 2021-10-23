Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) Shares Purchased by Susquehanna International Group LLP

Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 92.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,413 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP owned 0.52% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $1,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $78,000. Firestone Capital Management grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 23.1% during the second quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $388,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 56.0% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 4,882 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 847 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF alerts:

PHDG opened at $36.35 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.72.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.