Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Shares Sold by Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC

Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) by 16.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,101 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,753 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in RSP. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,537,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,492,813,000 after acquiring an additional 1,753,207 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 19,666.5% during the first quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,699,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,000,000 after buying an additional 1,691,320 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the first quarter worth about $178,476,000. Choate Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 132.5% during the second quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 1,817,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,939,000 after buying an additional 1,035,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,516,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,057,000 after buying an additional 843,590 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock opened at $158.51 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 1 year low of $105.95 and a 1 year high of $159.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $153.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.23.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

