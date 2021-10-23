iomart Group (LON:IOM) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $256.37

iomart Group plc (LON:IOM) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 256.37 ($3.35) and traded as low as GBX 148.35 ($1.94). iomart Group shares last traded at GBX 148.60 ($1.94), with a volume of 389,706 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 220.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 256.37. The stock has a market cap of £162.83 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

In related news, insider Scott Cunningham purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 170 ($2.22) per share, for a total transaction of £11,900 ($15,547.43). Also, insider Richard Masters purchased 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 183 ($2.39) per share, with a total value of £4,941 ($6,455.45).

iomart Group plc provides managed cloud services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Services and Easyspace. The company offers a range of products to the micro and SME markets, including domain names, shared, dedicated and virtual servers, and email services.

