IONChain (IONC) 1-Day Volume Hits $1,860.00

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. IONChain has a total market cap of $140,246.91 and approximately $1,860.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IONChain coin can now be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, IONChain has traded down 39.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.25 or 0.00050887 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $126.17 or 0.00205429 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.29 or 0.00103039 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00010689 BTC.

IONChain Coin Profile

IONChain (CRYPTO:IONC) is a coin. IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 coins. IONChain’s official website is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for IONChain is https://reddit.com/r/ionchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain

According to CryptoCompare, “IONChain aims to become the underlying particle in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem. Through their IONChain Protocol, IONChain will serve as the link between IoT devices, supporting decentralized peer-to-peer application interaction between devices. In the IONChain ecosystem, every IoT device that provides valuable data can act as a mining machine. Once connected to the IONChain network, a device will constantly contribute its calculative power via the Ionization Algorithm and in turn, receive IONC tokens as mining reward. IONChain has created a unique consensus algorithm to determine the value contributed by IoT devices. A device’s contribution is jointly determined by the Data Quality Proof Consensus and Time Lapse Proof Consensus. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IONChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

