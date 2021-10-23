Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stake Raised by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) by 37.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,679,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 734,831 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.65% of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals worth $34,485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 7,057.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 127.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 2,363 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Shares of IRWD stock opened at $13.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.12 and its 200-day moving average is $12.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.37. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.78 and a 52 week high of $14.27.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $104.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.47 million. Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 109.74% and a net margin of 123.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IRWD. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.25.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a healthcare company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of Gastrointestinal (GI) product opportunities in areas of significant unmet need, leveraging demonstrated expertise and capabilities in GI diseases. Its products include linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C agonists which treats patients irritable bowel syndrome with constipation and chronic constipation.

