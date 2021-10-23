iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,723 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 123,513 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.33% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Financial LLC grew its position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 15,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 32,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,667,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 54.0% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 49.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter.

SLQD stock opened at $51.36 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.31 and a 12 month high of $52.22.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.061 dividend. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st. This is an increase from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

