iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Shares Sold by Neuberger Berman Group LLC

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 56.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 39,400 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $54,000.

NASDAQ TLT opened at $144.13 on Friday. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $133.19 and a one year high of $162.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $147.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.05.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a $0.183 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

