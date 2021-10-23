iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) by 24.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 144,494 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,761 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned 1.35% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $190,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $242,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $235,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 41.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:USXF opened at $38.32 on Friday. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $27.00 and a one year high of $38.44. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.18.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.096 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

