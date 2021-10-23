iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC cut its position in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) by 5.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,336 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,253 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 64.4% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after buying an additional 3,135 shares in the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Western Financial Corporation now owns 39,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 3,682 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 75,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,240,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 119,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,946,000 after buying an additional 1,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 11,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:MBB opened at $107.65 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.40. iShares MBS ETF has a 12-month low of $107.50 and a 12-month high of $110.32.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.019 per share. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

About iShares MBS ETF

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

