iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) Shares Sold by CIBC Asset Management Inc

CIBC Asset Management Inc cut its position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 31.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 287,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,718 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc owned 0.33% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $23,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Proequities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 145.5% in the first quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $52,000.

NASDAQ MCHI opened at $72.48 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.96. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.95 and a fifty-two week high of $97.55.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

