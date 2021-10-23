iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Acquired by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 30,994 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,578 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,443,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,082,000 after purchasing an additional 25,858 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 172,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,414,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,176,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,548,000 after purchasing an additional 29,019 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 25.2% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 31,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,055,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,560,000 after purchasing an additional 125,542 shares during the last quarter.

SCZ stock opened at $76.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $79.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.50.

