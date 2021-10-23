iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Stock Position Lifted by GM Advisory Group Inc.

GM Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) by 12,242.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,401 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech ETF accounts for approximately 4.9% of GM Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. GM Advisory Group Inc. owned about 1.32% of iShares North American Tech ETF worth $47,815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares North American Tech ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares North American Tech ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $650,000.

Shares of IGM stock opened at $423.35 on Friday. iShares North American Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $297.95 and a 52 week high of $432.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $417.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.72.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

