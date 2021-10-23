iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) Shares Purchased by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (NYSEARCA:IAI) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,425 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC owned 0.28% of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF worth $2,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Leuthold Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 36,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,748,000 after buying an additional 2,340 shares during the period. Finally, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAI opened at $114.10 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.62. iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $114.20.

iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Broker-Dealers Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Investment Services Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the investment services sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies providing a range of specialized financial services, including securities brokers and dealers, online brokers and securities or commodities exchanges.

