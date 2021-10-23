ITV’s (ITV) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

ITV (LON:ITV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ITV from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 176 ($2.30) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 109 ($1.42) price target on shares of ITV in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ITV in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ITV from GBX 135 ($1.76) to GBX 125 ($1.63) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 115.75 ($1.51).

Shares of ITV stock opened at GBX 104.05 ($1.36) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £4.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.56. ITV has a 52-week low of GBX 67.54 ($0.88) and a 52-week high of GBX 134.15 ($1.75). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 111.77 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 207.02.

In related news, insider Sharmila Nebhrajani purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 113 ($1.48) per share, for a total transaction of £1,695 ($2,214.53). Also, insider Mary Harris purchased 2,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 108 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of £3,071.52 ($4,012.96).

ITV plc, an integrated producer broadcaster, creates, owns, and distributes content on various platforms worldwide. It operates through Broadcast, and ITV Studios segments. The Broadcast segment broadcasts various contents on its family of free-to-air channels, including ITV, ITV2, ITV3, ITV4, ITVBe, ITV Encore, CITV, ITV Breakfast, CITV Breakfast, and various related +1 and HD equivalents; and offers television advertising services.

