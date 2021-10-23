J Sainsbury (LON:SBRY) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $275.09

J Sainsbury plc (LON:SBRY) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 275.09 ($3.59) and traded as high as GBX 296 ($3.87). J Sainsbury shares last traded at GBX 293.60 ($3.84), with a volume of 1,528,806 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on SBRY shares. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of J Sainsbury from GBX 225 ($2.94) to GBX 256 ($3.34) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 305 ($3.98) price target on shares of J Sainsbury in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.65, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of £6.85 billion and a PE ratio of -22.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 298.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 275.09.

In related news, insider Tanuj Kapilashrami acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, for a total transaction of £15,950 ($20,838.78). Also, insider Adrian Nevil Hennah purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 290 ($3.79) per share, with a total value of £43,500 ($56,833.03).

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates through three segments: Retail Â- Food, Retail Â- General Merchandise and Clothing, and Financial Services.

