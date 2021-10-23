Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Position Trimmed by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) by 57.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 253,385 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345,121 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.15% of Janus Henderson Group worth $9,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 9.9% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 45,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,449,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,414,000 after buying an additional 514,944 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the first quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Janus Henderson Group during the second quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on JHG. Citigroup lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $51.00 to $57.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.10.

Shares of NYSE:JHG opened at $45.09 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 1.44. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $46.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $738.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.50 million. Janus Henderson Group had a net margin of 22.81% and a return on equity of 14.55%. Equities research analysts expect that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is a positive change from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.50%.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998 is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Featured Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.