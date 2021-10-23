Jefferies Group LLC Acquires 400,928 Shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Jefferies Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 818,123 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,928 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned 1.86% of Mitek Systems worth $15,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.3% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,200 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 10,232 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,053 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Mitek Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $909,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $472,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

MITK traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $19.21. The stock had a trading volume of 164,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,082. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $845.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.89 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.74 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MITK. Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mitek Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of Mitek Systems in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.10.

Mitek Systems Company Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

