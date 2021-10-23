Jefferies Group LLC Has $13.41 Million Position in Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI)

Jefferies Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 925,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned about 1.51% of Radius Global Infrastructure worth $13,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of RADI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after buying an additional 2,538,696 shares during the period. Harbor Spring Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $25,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after buying an additional 1,085,539 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $15,781,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after buying an additional 770,057 shares during the period. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADI traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $17.45. 832,316 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 491,970. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.65. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.31 and a twelve month high of $18.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $24.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.83 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RADI. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Radius Global Infrastructure from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th.

In other news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.94, for a total transaction of $254,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 13.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

