Jefferies Group LLC Has $14.82 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Jefferies Group LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $416.59. 3,648,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,883. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $296.37 and a twelve month high of $418.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $407.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $395.58.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

