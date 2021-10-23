Jefferies Group LLC Has $19.34 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Jefferies Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 78.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 566,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248,293 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Altice USA worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atalan Capital Partners LP grew its stake in shares of Altice USA by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atalan Capital Partners LP now owns 2,950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,713,000 after purchasing an additional 525,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Altice USA by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,141,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,536,000 after acquiring an additional 128,937 shares during the last quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tabor Asset Management LP now owns 69,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after buying an additional 3,708 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,221,000 after buying an additional 502,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Altice USA during the 2nd quarter worth $3,926,000. 54.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $82,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $237,720 in the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ATUS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Altice USA to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Altice USA from $47.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Altice USA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of NYSE ATUS opened at $18.63 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.46 and a 200-day moving average of $30.91. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

