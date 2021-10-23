Jefferies Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW)

Jefferies Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WLTW) by 21.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,593 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public were worth $14,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WLTW. Moab Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the first quarter worth $1,416,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in Willis Towers Watson Public by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 149,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,412,000 after acquiring an additional 15,803 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD raised its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 4,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 2.7% during the first quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 4,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,092,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Community Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Willis Towers Watson Public by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Community Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:WLTW traded up $0.89 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $247.76. The company had a trading volume of 743,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,373,092. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $229.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $236.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30 and a beta of 0.80. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $179.31 and a one year high of $271.87.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WLTW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Willis Towers Watson Public had a net margin of 15.69% and a return on equity of 14.94%. The business’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 13.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Willis Towers Watson Public’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Willis Towers Watson Public’s payout ratio is 27.35%.

Several research firms recently commented on WLTW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $206.07 price target (down previously from $265.00) on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $283.00 to $244.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.51.

Willis Towers Watson Plc engages in the provision of advisory, broking, and solutions services. It operates through the following segments: Human Capital and Benefits (HCB); Corporate Risk and Broking (CRB); Investment, Risk and Reinsurance (IRR); and Benefits Delivery and Administration (BDA). The HCB segment provides advice, broking, solutions, and software for employee benefit plans, the human resources organizations, and the management teams.

