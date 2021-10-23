Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,253,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 356,306 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.62% of Johnson & Johnson worth $2,677,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.0% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 107,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,688,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 27,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,608,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 17.6% in the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 10,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 744,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,629,000 after buying an additional 28,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.3% during the second quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 9,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $163.72. 4,304,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,014,170. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market capitalization of $430.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $168.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.48. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $133.65 and a one year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The firm had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

Several research firms have weighed in on JNJ. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.