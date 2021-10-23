Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Utah Retirement Systems

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 502,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,231 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.1% of Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $82,775,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the third quarter valued at $362,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.8% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 15,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,585,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 37.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after buying an additional 2,761 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at $1,134,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 4.3% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 215,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,432,000 after purchasing an additional 8,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

NYSE JNJ opened at $163.72 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $133.65 and a twelve month high of $179.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $168.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $167.48.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 19.92%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 23rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 52.80%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.78.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.