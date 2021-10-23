Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $157.27

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 157.27 ($2.05) and traded as low as GBX 132.20 ($1.73). Johnson Service Group shares last traded at GBX 132.20 ($1.73), with a volume of 245,546 shares changing hands.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.29) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 147.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 157.27. The stock has a market cap of £588.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

In other Johnson Service Group news, insider Peter Egan purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 130 ($1.70) per share, with a total value of £32,500 ($42,461.46).

Johnson Service Group Company Profile (LON:JSG)

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

