JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,131,158 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,896 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.91% of Gamida Cell worth $7,250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 115.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 5,654 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 72.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 13,082 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Gamida Cell by 87.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 14,721 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Platform Technology Partners purchased a new position in shares of Gamida Cell in the 2nd quarter worth about $291,000. 41.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Gamida Cell from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

NASDAQ GMDA opened at $3.92 on Friday. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a 52 week low of $3.71 and a 52 week high of $15.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.25 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.80, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.78.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.04. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Gamida Cell Profile

Gamida Cell Ltd. operates as a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cell therapies to cure blood cancer and rare serious hematologic diseases. The company was founded by Tony Peled and Menashe Levy in 1998 and is headquartered in Jerusalem, Israel.

