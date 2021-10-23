JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (NYSEARCA:XSW) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.10% of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF worth $7,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 60.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $80,157,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000.

Shares of XSW stock opened at $182.36 on Friday. SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF has a fifty-two week low of $117.12 and a fifty-two week high of $183.21. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $175.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $168.72.

Recommended Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.