JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 837,675 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94,305 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.06% of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional worth $7,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at $18,612,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,315,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,815,000 after purchasing an additional 113,832 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,186,520 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,418,000 after purchasing an additional 305,680 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the 1st quarter valued at $7,308,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 71.8% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,080,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,240,000 after purchasing an additional 451,779 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th.

Shares of SID stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a 200 day moving average of $7.83. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $10.33.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.00%.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

