JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in National HealthCare Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) by 37.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 106,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64,279 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.69% of National HealthCare worth $7,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NHC. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in National HealthCare by 303.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of National HealthCare by 1,021.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $117,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National HealthCare in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

Get National HealthCare alerts:

NYSEAMERICAN:NHC opened at $71.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 6.59 and a beta of 0.25. National HealthCare Co. has a one year low of $61.28 and a one year high of $79.73.

National HealthCare (NYSEAMERICAN:NHC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $263.16 million during the quarter. National HealthCare had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 6.93%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th.

National HealthCare Profile

National HealthCare Corp. engages in the provision of nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities and homecare programs. It provides sub and post-acute nursing care, intermediate nursing care, rehabilitative care, senior living services and home health care services.

Featured Article: When is a capital gain realized?

Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.