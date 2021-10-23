JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.28 Million Stock Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG) by 52.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 202,056 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227,307 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $7,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 5.4% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Warner Music Group by 6.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in Warner Music Group by 0.3% in the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 149,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Warner Music Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Warner Music Group by 3.3% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. 16.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 3,133,907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total transaction of $118,304,989.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max Lousada sold 510,165 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.05, for a total value of $20,942,273.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,974,331 shares of company stock worth $241,149,489. Insiders own 80.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WMG. TheStreet upgraded Warner Music Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Barclays upgraded Warner Music Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Truist boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on Warner Music Group from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.75.

Warner Music Group stock opened at $47.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79 and a beta of 1.27. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $48.90.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 1,558.97% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.94) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Warner Music Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is -92.31%.

Warner Music Group Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as the related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such artists.

