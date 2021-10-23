JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $7.37 Million Stock Position in Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered its position in shares of Chimera Investment Co. (NYSE:CIM) by 35.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 489,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 264,917 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.21% of Chimera Investment worth $7,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Chimera Investment by 19.2% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 20,316 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at about $845,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Chimera Investment by 2.1% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 124,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in Chimera Investment in the second quarter valued at about $190,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Chimera Investment by 326.3% in the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 89,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after acquiring an additional 68,446 shares during the last quarter. 50.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Chimera Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE:CIM opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 10.28 and a quick ratio of 10.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.49. Chimera Investment Co. has a 1 year low of $8.24 and a 1 year high of $15.78.

Chimera Investment (NYSE:CIM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $172.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.18 million. Chimera Investment had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 83.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chimera Investment Co. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.52%. Chimera Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.41%.

Chimera Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. It is engaged in the business of investing in a portfolio of mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans, Agency RMBS, Non-Agency RMBS, Agency CMBS, and other real estate-related assets The firm’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation.

