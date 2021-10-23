JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) by 11,036.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,844 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 124,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.05% of Oak Street Health worth $7,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Oak Street Health by 114.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,597,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,329,000 after buying an additional 4,046,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 12.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,453,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,440,000 after acquiring an additional 593,082 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 7.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,205,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,688,000 after acquiring an additional 162,015 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 0.3% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,982,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,617,000 after acquiring an additional 6,252 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 134.4% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,698,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,481,000 after acquiring an additional 973,877 shares during the period. 79.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Oak Street Health news, COO Geoffrey M. Price sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.98, for a total transaction of $2,999,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,796,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,701,414.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 66,358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.67, for a total transaction of $4,092,297.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,833,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,082,201.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 805,661 shares of company stock worth $39,914,488 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

OSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Oak Street Health from $72.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $67.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $79.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oak Street Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.41.

Shares of OSH opened at $46.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.40. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.66. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.20. Oak Street Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $66.31.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $353.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.09 million. Oak Street Health had a negative net margin of 27.56% and a negative return on equity of 88.34%. Oak Street Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Oak Street Health, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

