JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 567,349 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 25,052 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.70% of RPT Realty worth $7,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RPT Realty during the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. 91.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RPT Realty from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.33.

Shares of RPT stock opened at $13.55 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.79. RPT Realty has a 52 week low of $4.79 and a 52 week high of $14.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.65.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $52.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.91 million. RPT Realty had a net margin of 23.21% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that RPT Realty will post 0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. This is a positive change from RPT Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

RPT Realty Profile

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. The company was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

