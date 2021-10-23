JPMorgan Chase & Co. Invests $7.27 Million in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. (NASDAQ:KSI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 755,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,265,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 3.45% of Kadem Sustainable Impact at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Kadem Sustainable Impact in the second quarter valued at $192,000. Institutional investors own 37.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Kadem Sustainable Impact alerts:

NASDAQ:KSI opened at $9.71 on Friday. Kadem Sustainable Impact Co. has a 1-year low of $9.54 and a 1-year high of $9.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.67.

Kadem Sustainable Impact Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the business of energy storage, electric vehicles, electric vehicles infrastructure, or mobility technologies.

Featured Story: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kadem Sustainable Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.