JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,282 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,351 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF were worth $8,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 89.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 54,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,257,000 after acquiring an additional 25,543 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 398,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,051,000 after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 25,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 748,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,515,000 after purchasing an additional 68,861 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Get iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF alerts:

GVI opened at $114.17 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $115.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.61.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF (BATS:GVI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Intermediate Government/Credit Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.