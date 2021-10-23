JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Holdings Boosted by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,747,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 106,907 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for 0.9% of Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.56% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. worth $2,604,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 27.7% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 19.2% in the second quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.6% in the first quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $125.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $177.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Shares of JPM traded up $2.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $171.78. 8,785,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,497,277. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $95.24 and a 52-week high of $172.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.81. The firm has a market cap of $513.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $29.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.63 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.05%.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

