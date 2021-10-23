JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reduces Position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its position in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 62.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,208 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 175,384 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.19% of Ormat Technologies worth $7,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Sandy Spring Bank bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $59,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 1,004.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,270 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in Ormat Technologies by 158.0% in the second quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,486 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Ormat Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $204,000. 84.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ORA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ormat Technologies from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Ormat Technologies from $97.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.60.

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $71.56 on Friday. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.71 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.63, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $69.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 2.27.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $146.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.75 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.96% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s revenue was down 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.09%.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of geothermal and recovered energy power business. It operates through the following segments: Electricity, Product and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment focuses in the sale of electricity from the company’s power plants pursuant to PPAs.

Further Reading: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.