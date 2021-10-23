JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 30,817 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,817 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,708,954 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $454,458,000 after purchasing an additional 140,920 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 737,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,253 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 100.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 640,326 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,459,000 after purchasing an additional 320,826 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 331,616 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,569,000 after purchasing an additional 26,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 249,169 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,531,000 after purchasing an additional 16,169 shares during the last quarter. 20.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ZG opened at $93.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.52 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.33 and its 200-day moving average is $110.77. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.54 and a 1-year high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 3.63% and a net margin of 3.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

ZG has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Securities cut their price target on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $185.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $174.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Zillow Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.08.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

