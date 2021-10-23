JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 76,080 Shares of KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its position in KAR Auction Services, Inc. (NYSE:KAR) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 421,561 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 76,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.35% of KAR Auction Services worth $7,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $164,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in KAR Auction Services during the first quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in KAR Auction Services by 11.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,888 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 976 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut KAR Auction Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KAR Auction Services has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.57.

Shares of KAR Auction Services stock opened at $14.90 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.79. KAR Auction Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $20.85. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 43.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27.

KAR Auction Services (NYSE:KAR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $585.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $596.75 million. KAR Auction Services had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 9.71%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that KAR Auction Services, Inc. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

KAR Auction Services Company Profile

KAR Auction Services, Inc engages in the provision of used car auction services and salvage auction services in North America and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: ADESA Auctions and Automotive Finance Corporation (AFC). The ADESA segment provides whole car auctions and related services to the vehicle remarketing industry in North America.

